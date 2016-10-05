Interviews: Ask Martin Shkreli a Question 410
Martin Shkreli has agreed to answer your questions. Shkreli is the co-founder of the hedge fund MSMB Capital Management, the co-founder and former chief executive officer (CEO) of the biotechnology firm Retrophin, and the founder and former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals. Shkreli has been active on Twitter about a wide range of topics, including the 2016 presidential election. Most recently, he expressed interest in buying 4chan.
Ask him your questions here, and we'll post the full interview with Shkreli's answers in the near future.
Or not. (Score:5, Insightful)
How about you don't give the self important asshole more time in the public eye instead?
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
I sincerely hope no one asks this douche a question. And shame on
Re:Or not. (Score:4, Interesting)
Its like Slashdot themselves are trolling us.
*Popcorn time*
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
What the fuck,
/. ??? Why are you digging up infamous sociopaths for Q&A ??? Let me guess- You've hired staff from the National Enquirer?? Thank God Bundy's dead, or you might be tempted to do a Q&A with him next.
Why not try to get Caitlyn Jenner or a Kardashian next??
Re: (Score:3)
I am dreading this. This is nasty election year, lots of shit going on in the news; I just don't need anymore toxicity in my system. I'm gonna pass on this. Hard.
Re: (Score:2)
You can't see me, but my index finger is touching the tip of my nose as we speak... (If you're not a native english speaker, I mean I found the comment to be "on the nose" correct.)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
A quest for understanding should not be based on judgment/emotion, if we truly want to advance as a constructive forward thinking species. I'm most definitely interested to hear the interview, what facts we can uncover, and what loopholes we may want to focus on. Thanks
A "constructive forward thinking species".... a "quest for understanding".... Jesus.
You can hold hands and sing Kumbaya while you gently and thoughtfully seek to understand this guy's behavior, on the other hand save yourself from wading through his bullshit by reading this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Psychopathy#Sociopathy
Tag article "CANCEL" (Score:4, Informative)
(Replying O/T to post this as close to the top as possible)
To help express that Slashdot should not go forward with this interview, tag the article "cancel" until it's the top tag. Thank you and don't reply with a question for the Q&A. [slashdot.org]
Here's how you can break the cancellation to him. [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:3)
So... (Score:5, Funny)
Dear Mr. Shkreli, if you got rectal cancer, would it affect your entire body?
Re:So... (Score:5, Funny)
I think it's a safe bet that if Shkreli had an asshole transplant, that the asshole would reject him.
Why are you such a douche? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
This is exactly what I came here to ask. Particularly when someone is facing jail time, as he is...and almost assuredly as a direct result of alienating all of the authorities who might otherwise have protected him.
Question for the editors (Score:5, Insightful)
Why are you encouraging this talentless, odious shit with this sort of coverage?
Re: (Score:2)
Why are you encouraging this talentless, odious shit with this sort of coverage?
...as you ask the same society who made Kardashian a household name.
Becoming a millionaire by doing nothing more than being a self-promoting narcissist on social media has become the new American dream.
You're sure as shit not convincing anyone that obtaining a college degree is worth it these days.
Re:Question for the editors (Score:4, Insightful)
You miss the point entirely.
This isn't the same society that made Kardashian a household name.
This is Slashdot. We have hope of being something better.
Re:Question for the editors (Score:5, Insightful)
And yet
/. is doing exactly the same thing as the rest of society by giving this crap hole a voice. Bury him.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, 100 of the last 100 times I've seen the name Kardashian, it's been by people on slashdot complaining about how the Kardashians get too much attention. I'd like to forget them, but the people who hate them most won't let me. It's like some twisted Streisand effect: "Hey, see over there? Stop looking over there! Why is everyone looking there, where I'm pointing?"
Re: (Score:2)
Shkreli doesn't need encouragement. He's a psychopath.
What this *is* worth, is a chance to see inside the mind of a psychopath and how their reasoning works. Does he actually think he can justify his insane greed?
Re:Question for the editors (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes, of course he can. Mostly by not understanding what the hell should be wrong with anything he did.
I've worked with psychopaths before. They honestly don't get why you're outraged when they pull the shit they do.
Re:Question for the editors (Score:5, Interesting)
Here's my question:
Mr. Sckreli, below is the Hare Psychopathy Checklist [wikipedia.org], a psychological tool for evaluating people for psychopathy. Please rate yourself on each trait on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 meaning "I do not exhibit this trait at all" and 10 meaning "I fully exhibit this trait".
1. GLIB and SUPERFICIAL CHARM
2. GRANDIOSE SELF-WORTH
3. SEEK STIMULATION or PRONE TO BOREDOM
4. PATHOLOGICAL LYING
5. CONNING AND MANIPULATIVENESS
6. LACK OF REMORSE OR GUILT
7. SHALLOW AFFECT
8. CALLOUSNESS and LACK OF EMPATHY
9. PARASITIC LIFESTYLE
10. POOR BEHAVIORAL CONTROLS
11. PROMISCUOUS SEXUAL BEHAVIOR
12. EARLY BEHAVIOR PROBLEMS
13. LACK OF REALISTIC, LONG-TERM GOALS
14. IMPULSIVITY
15. IRRESPONSIBILITY
16. FAILURE TO ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR OWN ACTIONS
17. MANY SHORT-TERM MARITAL RELATIONSHIPS
18. JUVENILE DELINQUENCY
19. REVOCATION OF CONDITION RELEASE
20. CRIMINAL VERSATILITY
AKA... (Score:5, Insightful)
Better known as “Pharmabro” or let’s increase costs of old meds by 5000%.
This a new low,
/. Not even offering to bail out 4chan should elevate this piece of garbage to “stuff that matters.”
My only question would be, “Why haven’t you stopped breathing my oxygen yet?”
No. (Score:5, Insightful)
How Things Came to be This Way (Score:2, Interesting)
In as much detail you care to provide, how did you get where you are today?
Interpret that as you will.
STOP! THINK! (Score:5, Insightful)
You! Yes, you! You there, about the press the "Reply" button - think about what you're doing.
Chances are you want to ask Martin Shkreli why he's such an utterly foul piece of human excrement - of course you do, it's what we're all thinking - but what will it achieve? I'm happy to see that the users of Slashdot have already asked this question several times, so that ground has been covered.
So what can you do? My suggestion is: nothing. Don't hit Reply. Don't ask a question. Shkreli didn't get to be King of the Douchebags by having a thin skin, but if anything's going to wound him... it's nothing. No responses. No-one caring. No-one even expressing their disdain for him.
So how about it? Just close the tab, and move on. Do more for the good of humanity than Martin Shkreli ever will simply by sitting on your arse and doing nothing. It's the right thing to (not) do.
Re:STOP! THINK! (Score:4, Insightful)
I agree. Slashdot giving this guy a platform is a pretty low thing to do. Maybe they are desperate.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:STOP! THINK! (Score:5, Insightful)
You! Yes, you! You there, about the press the "Reply" button - think about what you're doing.
Chances are you want to ask Martin Shkreli why he's such an utterly foul piece of human excrement - of course you do, it's what we're all thinking - but what will it achieve? I'm happy to see that the users of Slashdot have already asked this question several times, so that ground has been covered.
So what can you do? My suggestion is: nothing. Don't hit Reply. Don't ask a question. Shkreli didn't get to be King of the Douchebags by having a thin skin, but if anything's going to wound him... it's nothing. No responses. No-one caring. No-one even expressing their disdain for him.
So how about it? Just close the tab, and move on. Do more for the good of humanity than Martin Shkreli ever will simply by sitting on your arse and doing nothing. It's the right thing to (not) do.
Excellent advice. And just to remind everyone, this tactic is not solely reserved for the King here.
This will work for any annoying-as-fuck talentless narcissist prancing about on social media. The only way to make them disappear is to starve them of the very food they need to survive, which is attention.
Never heard of this guy... (Score:2, Interesting)
Trump support (Score:3, Insightful)
What the fuck Slashdot? (Score:5, Insightful)
Why are you giving this worthless piece of shit the time of day?
Re: (Score:3)
Tomorrow:
A Slashdot Q & A with Brock Turner.
This is deeply offensive (Score:3)
I'd have a few questions (Score:3)
But it can be summed up with one:
"How much for you to kill yourself? Maybe if we all chip in, we could get rid of you."
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, after all he's pretty much reduced human life to a question of money, it's only fair to ask him how much for his.
Re: (Score:2)
Interesting question. He already knows how to kill with money.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, then maybe an add-on question would be "What does it feel like to kill off the poor?"
Obligatory question to anyone interested in 4chan (Score:2, Insightful)
Has anyone really been far even as decided to use even go want to do look more like?
Boogeyman (Score:2, Interesting)
Martin,
Is all of the irrational hatred you receive as a result of drawing attention to how the medical industry reconciles drug patents and generics with the FDA worth it? People who read past "ZOMG PRICE HIKE" learned that the FDA makes the process to genericize drugs like Daraprim harder than it should be. The idea being that perhaps if the FDA wasn't so obstructionist the market on Daraprim would never have been cornered in the first place.
Follow-up: What's it like to be so based?
Let's not (Score:5, Insightful)
What if all of Slashdot refused to ask this guy any serious questions?
I think we should refuse...he priced-gouged lifesaving medicines...he's not some fun trickster he's a villain pure and simple.
I think what he did should be criminal.
Let's ask him things like, "When do you think you'll finally go to jail?"
or, "Have you been examined by a mental health professional for narcissistic personality disorder?"
Honest question here (Score:3, Interesting)
What you did makes me want to bash your skull in. Whether it was lawful or not, whether it adheres to capitalist principles or not, it takes QUITE an amount of egoism and delusions of grandeur to pull that off without losing sleep.
So my question is this: If you think basic human ethics don't apply to you, why should I not come over there, kick your teeth to the curb and take from you whatever I damn well please?
Re: (Score:2)
Because that garbage ain't worth a nanosecond of jail time.
Next question?
Re: (Score:2)
What I meant is that he's one of those people who are still alive because ridding the world of them would make you for some odd reason a criminal and you'd go to jail for it.
In a civilized world, you'd get some sort of medal.
Is "Fuck You" a question? (Score:3)
How do your farts smell? (Score:2)
Are they rose tinted, or do they smell like the rotted ass of a dead cow, much like your personality?
Ethics (Score:2)
OK (Score:2)
Are you just trolling? Is there a Neo-Nazi Pepe hiding at the end of the rainbow?
Is it time? (Score:5, Insightful)
Why would you think we care what that waste of oxygen has to say?
Re: (Score:2)
Would you be willing to sit in a chair (Score:2)
... and let me punch your smug little face over and over again?
If you buy 4Chan... (Score:2)
Will you raise the cost of membership to $25,000, like you do with everything else you buy?
What a fucking douche... (Score:4, Interesting)
Emacs or vi, you excrement-coated human enema nozzle?
Has anyone actually researched him? (Score:2, Insightful)
All this anger, but my understand of him price gouging, is that he was gouging the government and the insurance companies. Can anyone link actual research that shows that actual american humans either A) went without medicine or B) were refused the free medicines his company offered to the patients who were unable to procure the medicine through their insurance company?
This kid is made out to be a terrible human, because of his douchbaggery towards the government, and we hate him WHY?!
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
gouging the government and the insurance companies
Because, clearly, insurance companies will just eat those costs. It's not like they charge their clients anything to cover the costs...
Re: (Score:3)
My insurance doesn't cover the full cost of anything, you fucking asshole. I don't use this medication but because insurance is a way of cost-sharing, I am paying for other people to use it. How in the absolute fuck did you get modded Insightful? By other people completely fucking clueless about how things work in real life? Shkreli can lube a porcupine with tar and shove it up his ass. Oh, wait, that would be cruel and unusual punishment... for the porcupine.
Cancel it. (Score:3, Insightful)
Here is what I recommend you tell Mr. Shkreli:
"We are sorry, Mr. Shkreli, but an overwhelming number of our readers have asked us to cancel our planned question-and-answer session with you. Accordingly, we have decided not to submit any questions to you. You can read the discussion that lead to this decision here [slashdot.org]."
Invitation (Score:2)
Do you know the difference between a ham sandwich and being stuffed facefirst into a mound of elephant dung?
Followup: Wanna have lunch at the zoo?
Punch for charity (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why did you..... (Score:2)
Why did you steal money from Retrophin to pay off investors in your failed hedge fund?
Follow up question, How much will you enjoy prison? After all they like assholes in prison.
This is the absolute worst use of Ask Slashdot (Score:2)
There is absolutely no good reason to give this person a voice. He is horrible, he didn't even deny it. Then luckily for us, he got arrested. We should instead focus on what to do to prevent his sort of asinine behavior in the future, as we merely got lucky this time.
How exactly are we going to prevent this sort of scum from jacking the price of life saving drugs, particularly those that impact a larger portion of the population. (epipen?)
Question (Score:2)
If someone were to tie a noose around your neck, tie the other end to the trailer hitch of a pickup truck, and then drag your body through the street until there was nothing left but a skull with a few clumps of meat hanging from it, should the truck be a Chevy or a Ford? Or would you go with Toyota?
If the role of money is... (Score:2)
So... (Score:2)
Honestly I don't even know why I'm asking. There's about as much chance of these being answered as there was with SCO CEO guy. What was his name again? I don't even remember. I expect unpronounceable last name guy will be equally as memorable.
Serious Question (Score:2)
Were you born without a soul, or did you lose it in a deal with a well dressed gentleman with horns and a tail?
I got one question (Score:2)
Which case is it, USA v. Shkreli Case "1:15-cr-00637" or "1:15-cr-00637-KAM"?
Any chance you would share the court records with us? It seems that the only "public records" I can find are behind a lawyer only pay wall
http://www.plainsite.org/docke... [plainsite.org]
Unfortunately one needs either a PACER or PainSite.com login account just to check in on how you are doing.
How do you manage to sleep at night? (Score:2)
Do you need to take prescription sleeping pills? Have they had any price increases in the several thousand percent range?
Whiplash (Score:2)
You seemed to be all about listening to Slashdot when you first bought the site. You may have really really misread the site with this one. I urge you to contact Shkreli and say that Slashdot doesn't actually want anything to do with you and send him a poster size printout of goatse.cx signed 4chan for good measure.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
It just seems like you're alienating a large part of Slashdot by even giving the guy the time of day.
This is gold (Score:5, Interesting)
The absolute asshurt in this article is hilarious. Actual questions getting modded as troll, crying and screaming and "lol kill urself!" getting modded to +5.
Crying and screaming to not give him attention, yet that is exactly what you're doing by crying and screaming about it.
What do you do for fun? (Score:2)
Any hobbies or interests that spark your imagination?
Why is he still here? (Score:2)
I have two questions actually (Score:3, Insightful)
1. Mr. Shkreli, how do you ethically justify to yourself a greater than 5000% price hike on medicines that are literally saving peoples lives?
2. To Slashdot's editors: how do you ethically justify giving this scumbag free screen time like this?
Re: (Score:2)
Err, that was supposed to be Dear Mr., not Dr.
Re:When and why (Score:5, Insightful)
I think a more pertinent question would be "When did you receive your diagnosis as a sociopath, and why did you choose financial scams as opposed to preying on young women between the ages of 18 and 30 and sexualy torturing them, murdering them and then taunting their relatives via anonymous letters to th Duluth News Tribune?"
Re:When and why (Score:4, Interesting)
There's no fixing sociopaths. It is an underlying neurological condition that leads a person to have no empathy and be highly narcissistic. In general, the only thing that keeps sociopaths in line is to demonstrate to them that behaving properly is in their best interests. But unfortunately, modern finance at least temporarily rewards sociopaths, because they tend to be charismatic, make grand claims and even grander plans, and by the time anyone figures out that the sociopath was full of shit and saying whatever it took to get what they wanted, the company is already been damaged, key employees have already left (usually after a lot of bullying or worse by the sociopath).
It's largely why I feel anyone diagnoses as a sociopath should be banned from any position of authority; whether that be a manager, a police officer, judge, or politician.
Re: (Score:2)
And how much money could change your mind?
Re: (Score:2)
Money. Duh. Next question?
Re: (Score:3)
I don't know the Bill Gates you're referring to. The one I know is an asshole, with an ego on par with Ellison's. But yeah, he helps people
FFS (Score:2)
This is why people give money to charity - to buy a good name for themselves after a lifetime of being a huge turd.
Re: (Score:2)
He might be charismatic, but he's definitely not likeable. Anyone who does the shit he has should not be liked in any way. He's a piece of shit who is literally profiting on people's misery and misfortune.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Should Compulsory licensing be the norm (Score:4, Funny)
Look, I agree that Martin Shkreli is an execrable worm, but I think putting a bounty on him is a little extreme.
But just for the record, how much would this bounty be? Asking for a friend.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, big pharmacy new drugs require billions of dollars of testing. Once a new drug is discovered, it requires roughly $350 million of investment to get to market. The FDA requires 3.5 years of experiments on rats, several safety and efficacy human trials, and then a few years of sponsoring patient follow-ups once the drug hits market to collect more data on dosing, safety, efficacy, and side-effects. All that comes after the drug has been designed in the first place; and fewer than 10% of drugs ma
Re: (Score:3)
I posted an honest question in a non-inflammatory way, and it's already gotten downvoted, but I'm holding out hope.
I've seen a lot of crazed capitalists like himself have a somewhat consistent internal world view so I'm curious as to how he thinks his entire pricing situation is *supposed* to work. Clearly he fucked over people who were totally powerless but did he think the free market meant they could actually do something about it?
Basically: Does he think everybody is as unethical as him, and hence assum
Agreed, and a Message to Slashdot Mods (Score:2)
Galaga, I agree completely.
And to Slashdot Mods and community members, this is the first time I can say in my 16-year membership here at Slashdot that I can say I'm honestly disappointed in its behavior. What I'm seeing displayed here is a mob-mentality peer censorship at play. And while I do not disagree one iota that this man does not deserve the criticism he receives on a daily basis from the public for what he has done, I think it's a rare and unique opportunity that we can actually engage in discussi
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What is the "other" doing in that sentence? It does not belong there.
Re: (Score:2)
I think almost everyone would care, they'd rejoice in the streets, parades would be had, there would be people lined up for hundreds of miles to urinate on his grave.
Re: (Score:2)
The answer to this is publicly available. He bought it to "keep it from the people" in response to a crowdfunding campaign to buy the record and release it to the public, and as such has no plans to release it himself.
It also seems he has no plans to improve his public image, quite the opposite.
Re: (Score:2)
I think that wonkey_monkey's post above describing why not posting in this thread is a good course of action has sound reasoning, but I will reply to second your point.
Slashdot, cancel this Q&A, do not submit these questions to him. In fact, if this whole article were deleted I wouldn't complain.
Re: (Score:2)
"Morals" are codes of conduct or ethics.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Here,
let me save us all the trouble:
Question 1: You've become an overnight household name as a consequence of a manufactured controversy. Since then, you've managed to grow a cult-following by engaging the controversy rather than hiding from the attention. Do you enjoy your new celebrity status enough to justify the headaches the media attention has brought you?
"On the advice of counsel I invoke my 5th amendment privilege against self incrimination and respectfully decline to answer your question."
Question
Re: (Score:2)
He'll just plead the 5th on all questions.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Everyone's too busy being butthurt. I can try to ask him those questions directly if you'd like.