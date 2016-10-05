Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Interviews: Ask Martin Shkreli a Question 410

Posted by whipslash from the this-should-be-interesting dept.
Martin Shkreli has agreed to answer your questions. Shkreli is the co-founder of the hedge fund MSMB Capital Management, the co-founder and former chief executive officer (CEO) of the biotechnology firm Retrophin, and the founder and former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals. Shkreli has been active on Twitter about a wide range of topics, including the 2016 presidential election. Most recently, he expressed interest in buying 4chan.

Ask him your questions here, and we'll post the full interview with Shkreli's answers in the near future.
  • Or not. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @10:11AM (#53017267)

    How about you don't give the self important asshole more time in the public eye instead?

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I sincerely hope no one asks this douche a question. And shame on /. for sinking this low.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What the fuck, /. ??? Why are you digging up infamous sociopaths for Q&A ??? Let me guess- You've hired staff from the National Enquirer?? Thank God Bundy's dead, or you might be tempted to do a Q&A with him next.

      Why not try to get Caitlyn Jenner or a Kardashian next??

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by halivar ( 535827 )

      I am dreading this. This is nasty election year, lots of shit going on in the news; I just don't need anymore toxicity in my system. I'm gonna pass on this. Hard.

    • You can't see me, but my index finger is touching the tip of my nose as we speak... (If you're not a native english speaker, I mean I found the comment to be "on the nose" correct.)

  • So... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Kierthos ( 225954 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @10:13AM (#53017275) Homepage

    Dear Mr. Shkreli, if you got rectal cancer, would it affect your entire body?

  • Why are you such a douche? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @10:15AM (#53017291)
    Follow-up question: Were you born that way or did you have to work at it?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HBI ( 604924 )

      This is exactly what I came here to ask. Particularly when someone is facing jail time, as he is...and almost assuredly as a direct result of alienating all of the authorities who might otherwise have protected him.

  • Question for the editors (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @10:16AM (#53017293)

    Why are you encouraging this talentless, odious shit with this sort of coverage?

    • Why are you encouraging this talentless, odious shit with this sort of coverage?

      ...as you ask the same society who made Kardashian a household name.

      Becoming a millionaire by doing nothing more than being a self-promoting narcissist on social media has become the new American dream.

      You're sure as shit not convincing anyone that obtaining a college degree is worth it these days.

    • Shkreli doesn't need encouragement. He's a psychopath.

      What this *is* worth, is a chance to see inside the mind of a psychopath and how their reasoning works. Does he actually think he can justify his insane greed?

      • Re:Question for the editors (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @11:03AM (#53017677)

        Yes, of course he can. Mostly by not understanding what the hell should be wrong with anything he did.

        I've worked with psychopaths before. They honestly don't get why you're outraged when they pull the shit they do.

        • Re:Question for the editors (Score:5, Interesting)

          by dslauson ( 914147 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @02:24PM (#53019163) Journal

          Here's my question:

          Mr. Sckreli, below is the Hare Psychopathy Checklist [wikipedia.org], a psychological tool for evaluating people for psychopathy. Please rate yourself on each trait on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 meaning "I do not exhibit this trait at all" and 10 meaning "I fully exhibit this trait".

          1. GLIB and SUPERFICIAL CHARM
          2. GRANDIOSE SELF-WORTH
          3. SEEK STIMULATION or PRONE TO BOREDOM
          4. PATHOLOGICAL LYING
          5. CONNING AND MANIPULATIVENESS
          6. LACK OF REMORSE OR GUILT
          7. SHALLOW AFFECT
          8. CALLOUSNESS and LACK OF EMPATHY
          9. PARASITIC LIFESTYLE
          10. POOR BEHAVIORAL CONTROLS
          11. PROMISCUOUS SEXUAL BEHAVIOR
          12. EARLY BEHAVIOR PROBLEMS
          13. LACK OF REALISTIC, LONG-TERM GOALS
          14. IMPULSIVITY
          15. IRRESPONSIBILITY
          16. FAILURE TO ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR OWN ACTIONS
          17. MANY SHORT-TERM MARITAL RELATIONSHIPS
          18. JUVENILE DELINQUENCY
          19. REVOCATION OF CONDITION RELEASE
          20. CRIMINAL VERSATILITY

  • AKA... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Aaden42 ( 198257 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @10:17AM (#53017307) Homepage

    Better known as “Pharmabro” or let’s increase costs of old meds by 5000%.

    This a new low, /. Not even offering to bail out 4chan should elevate this piece of garbage to “stuff that matters.”

    My only question would be, “Why haven’t you stopped breathing my oxygen yet?”

  • No. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Stephen Gilbert ( 554986 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @10:25AM (#53017375)
    I won't have anything to do with that guy, and shame on Slashdot for providing a platform to him.

  • In as much detail you care to provide, how did you get where you are today?

    Interpret that as you will.

  • STOP! THINK! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by wonkey_monkey ( 2592601 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @10:26AM (#53017379) Homepage

    You! Yes, you! You there, about the press the "Reply" button - think about what you're doing.

    Chances are you want to ask Martin Shkreli why he's such an utterly foul piece of human excrement - of course you do, it's what we're all thinking - but what will it achieve? I'm happy to see that the users of Slashdot have already asked this question several times, so that ground has been covered.

    So what can you do? My suggestion is: nothing. Don't hit Reply. Don't ask a question. Shkreli didn't get to be King of the Douchebags by having a thin skin, but if anything's going to wound him... it's nothing. No responses. No-one caring. No-one even expressing their disdain for him.

    So how about it? Just close the tab, and move on. Do more for the good of humanity than Martin Shkreli ever will simply by sitting on your arse and doing nothing. It's the right thing to (not) do.

    • Re:STOP! THINK! (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Burz ( 138833 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @10:35AM (#53017443) Homepage Journal

      I agree. Slashdot giving this guy a platform is a pretty low thing to do. Maybe they are desperate.

      • I hypothesize that Whipslash saw a mountain of opportunity to offload a stalling investment into and told his 'editors' to put this baby into a nosedive directly at it. Seriously, I'm at a loss to explain why anyone would allow this shit on the site aside from a deliberate and willful sabotage attempt.

    • Re:STOP! THINK! (Score:5, Insightful)

      by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @10:59AM (#53017637)

      You! Yes, you! You there, about the press the "Reply" button - think about what you're doing.

      Chances are you want to ask Martin Shkreli why he's such an utterly foul piece of human excrement - of course you do, it's what we're all thinking - but what will it achieve? I'm happy to see that the users of Slashdot have already asked this question several times, so that ground has been covered.

      So what can you do? My suggestion is: nothing. Don't hit Reply. Don't ask a question. Shkreli didn't get to be King of the Douchebags by having a thin skin, but if anything's going to wound him... it's nothing. No responses. No-one caring. No-one even expressing their disdain for him.

      So how about it? Just close the tab, and move on. Do more for the good of humanity than Martin Shkreli ever will simply by sitting on your arse and doing nothing. It's the right thing to (not) do.

      Excellent advice. And just to remind everyone, this tactic is not solely reserved for the King here.

      This will work for any annoying-as-fuck talentless narcissist prancing about on social media. The only way to make them disappear is to starve them of the very food they need to survive, which is attention.

  • Who's your daddy and what does he do?

  • Trump support (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Comboman ( 895500 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @10:30AM (#53017407)
    How does it feel to be so hated that even Donald Trump won't accept your endorsement (though he's fine with David Duke and Vladimir Putin endorsing him)?

  • What the fuck Slashdot? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @10:33AM (#53017429) Homepage Journal

    Why are you giving this worthless piece of shit the time of day?

  • This is deeply offensive (Score:3)

    by twistedcubic ( 577194 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @10:34AM (#53017435)
    What has this person done of note, other than charge lots of money for a product? I imagine some here will try to be civil, and ask him a serious question, but why? He is not a remarkable person, so please do not treat him as such. I know, I know, everyone is interesting in their own way, but then, we might as well interview a stomped cockroach on Slashdot next.

  • I'd have a few questions (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @10:41AM (#53017487)

    But it can be summed up with one:

    "How much for you to kill yourself? Maybe if we all chip in, we could get rid of you."

  • Obligatory question to anyone interested in 4chan (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Has anyone really been far even as decided to use even go want to do look more like?

  • Boogeyman (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Martin,

    Is all of the irrational hatred you receive as a result of drawing attention to how the medical industry reconciles drug patents and generics with the FDA worth it? People who read past "ZOMG PRICE HIKE" learned that the FDA makes the process to genericize drugs like Daraprim harder than it should be. The idea being that perhaps if the FDA wasn't so obstructionist the market on Daraprim would never have been cornered in the first place.

    Follow-up: What's it like to be so based?

  • Let's not (Score:5, Insightful)

    by globaljustin ( 574257 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @10:51AM (#53017581) Journal

    What if all of Slashdot refused to ask this guy any serious questions?

    I think we should refuse...he priced-gouged lifesaving medicines...he's not some fun trickster he's a villain pure and simple.

    I think what he did should be criminal.

    Let's ask him things like, "When do you think you'll finally go to jail?"

    or, "Have you been examined by a mental health professional for narcissistic personality disorder?"

  • Honest question here (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Kokuyo ( 549451 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @10:52AM (#53017585) Journal

    What you did makes me want to bash your skull in. Whether it was lawful or not, whether it adheres to capitalist principles or not, it takes QUITE an amount of egoism and delusions of grandeur to pull that off without losing sleep.

    So my question is this: If you think basic human ethics don't apply to you, why should I not come over there, kick your teeth to the curb and take from you whatever I damn well please?

    • Because that garbage ain't worth a nanosecond of jail time.

      Next question?

  • Is "Fuck You" a question? (Score:3)

    by grimJester ( 890090 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @10:55AM (#53017601)
    n/t

  • Are they rose tinted, or do they smell like the rotted ass of a dead cow, much like your personality?

  • What is the ethical system that guides you?

  • Are you just trolling? Is there a Neo-Nazi Pepe hiding at the end of the rainbow?

  • Is it time? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Holi ( 250190 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @11:11AM (#53017761)
    If this is the type of stunts you plan on pulling with your new management then It may be time to delete my account.

    Why would you think we care what that waste of oxygen has to say?

  • ... and let me punch your smug little face over and over again?

  • Will you raise the cost of membership to $25,000, like you do with everything else you buy?

  • What a fucking douche... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by frank_adrian314159 ( 469671 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @11:44AM (#53017993) Homepage

    Emacs or vi, you excrement-coated human enema nozzle?

  • Has anyone actually researched him? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    All this anger, but my understand of him price gouging, is that he was gouging the government and the insurance companies. Can anyone link actual research that shows that actual american humans either A) went without medicine or B) were refused the free medicines his company offered to the patients who were unable to procure the medicine through their insurance company?

    This kid is made out to be a terrible human, because of his douchbaggery towards the government, and we hate him WHY?!

    • The cost is passed on to us "actual American humans" in the form of higher taxes and premiums.

    • gouging the government and the insurance companies

      Because, clearly, insurance companies will just eat those costs. It's not like they charge their clients anything to cover the costs...

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by barakn ( 641218 )

      My insurance doesn't cover the full cost of anything, you fucking asshole. I don't use this medication but because insurance is a way of cost-sharing, I am paying for other people to use it. How in the absolute fuck did you get modded Insightful? By other people completely fucking clueless about how things work in real life? Shkreli can lube a porcupine with tar and shove it up his ass. Oh, wait, that would be cruel and unusual punishment... for the porcupine.

  • Cancel it. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @11:48AM (#53018043)

    Here is what I recommend you tell Mr. Shkreli:

    "We are sorry, Mr. Shkreli, but an overwhelming number of our readers have asked us to cancel our planned question-and-answer session with you. Accordingly, we have decided not to submit any questions to you. You can read the discussion that lead to this decision here [slashdot.org]."

  • Do you know the difference between a ham sandwich and being stuffed facefirst into a mound of elephant dung?

    Followup: Wanna have lunch at the zoo?

  • The woman who had pledged to donate to the college fund for the son of your late PR consultant in exchange for the chance to punch you in the face reneged on the deal [huffingtonpost.com]. How much would we have to raise in funding to let one of the current world boxing champions [wikipedia.org] take that shot?
    • That's funny. Even without knowing anything about him, I believe he has one of the most punchable faces I have ever seen. He looks kind of like an evil keebler elf.

  • Why did you steal money from Retrophin to pay off investors in your failed hedge fund?

    Follow up question, How much will you enjoy prison? After all they like assholes in prison.

  • There is absolutely no good reason to give this person a voice. He is horrible, he didn't even deny it. Then luckily for us, he got arrested. We should instead focus on what to do to prevent his sort of asinine behavior in the future, as we merely got lucky this time.

    How exactly are we going to prevent this sort of scum from jacking the price of life saving drugs, particularly those that impact a larger portion of the population. (epipen?)

  • Question (Score:2)

    by PCM2 ( 4486 )

    If someone were to tie a noose around your neck, tie the other end to the trailer hitch of a pickup truck, and then drag your body through the street until there was nothing left but a skull with a few clumps of meat hanging from it, should the truck be a Chevy or a Ford? Or would you go with Toyota?

  • If the role of money is to equate the work of the candlestick maker to the work of the accountant to the work of the airline pilot... and the amount of pay is proportionate to the contribution to society (rough jobs pay more, easy jobs pay less), how do you deserve such a salary? Is it really brilliant to buy a company and jack the prices up when that causes pain to the society that would reward you so?
  • Is there a sum of money after which you feel happy with the amount of money you have, or is it a matter of there not being enough penis in the world to fill the hole in your heart?

    Honestly I don't even know why I'm asking. There's about as much chance of these being answered as there was with SCO CEO guy. What was his name again? I don't even remember. I expect unpronounceable last name guy will be equally as memorable.

  • Were you born without a soul, or did you lose it in a deal with a well dressed gentleman with horns and a tail?

  • How is that Magistrate Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto treating you?

    Which case is it, USA v. Shkreli Case "1:15-cr-00637" or "1:15-cr-00637-KAM"?

    Any chance you would share the court records with us? It seems that the only "public records" I can find are behind a lawyer only pay wall

    http://www.plainsite.org/docke... [plainsite.org]
    Unfortunately one needs either a PACER or PainSite.com login account just to check in on how you are doing.

  • How do you manage to sleep at night?

    Do you need to take prescription sleeping pills? Have they had any price increases in the several thousand percent range?

  • You seemed to be all about listening to Slashdot when you first bought the site. You may have really really misread the site with this one. I urge you to contact Shkreli and say that Slashdot doesn't actually want anything to do with you and send him a poster size printout of goatse.cx signed 4chan for good measure.

    • I'm always listening. But there are actually some really good questions here if you wade through the outrage and butt hurt. He'll probably give some interesting answers too. We won't post the interview if he refuses to answer some of the more pointed questions about his character or past perceived transgressions.

      • It just seems like you're alienating a large part of Slashdot by even giving the guy the time of day.

  • This is gold (Score:5, Interesting)

    by ArylAkamov ( 4036877 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @02:54PM (#53019453)

    The absolute asshurt in this article is hilarious. Actual questions getting modded as troll, crying and screaming and "lol kill urself!" getting modded to +5.

    Crying and screaming to not give him attention, yet that is exactly what you're doing by crying and screaming about it.

  • Any hobbies or interests that spark your imagination?

  • When Frodo threw the ring into the lava, wasn't he supposed to die?

  • I have two questions actually (Score:3, Insightful)

    by AvderTheTerrible ( 1960234 ) on Wednesday October 05, 2016 @04:32PM (#53020271)

    1. Mr. Shkreli, how do you ethically justify to yourself a greater than 5000% price hike on medicines that are literally saving peoples lives?

    2. To Slashdot's editors: how do you ethically justify giving this scumbag free screen time like this?

