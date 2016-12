Interviews: Ask Ruby on Rails Creator David Heinemeier Hansson a Question

David Heinemeier Hansson created the Ruby on Rails open-source web framework in 2003. David is also the founder and CTO of Basecamp , a project management tool that's been used by more than 15 million people. In addition, David is the best-selling author of REWORK , a book about starting and running businesses a better way. David has agreed to take some time to answer some of your questions.Ask as many questions as you'd like , but please, one per comment. (And feel free to also leave your suggestions for who Slashdot should interview next.) We'll pick the very best questions -- and forward them on to David Heinemeier Hansson himself.