Interview: Ask CEO Anant Agarwal About edX and the Future of Online Education 55
Anant Agarwal is a professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT and the CEO of edX. A massive open online course platform founded by MIT and Harvard, edX offers numerous courses on a wide variety of subjects. As of 2014 edX had more than 4 million students taking more than 500 courses online. The organization has developed open-source software called Open edX that powers edX courses and is freely available online. Mr. Agarwal has agreed to take some time out of his schedule and answer your questions about edX and the future of learning. As usual, ask as many as you'd like, but please, one question per post.
Re: (Score:2)
I'll bite. If Republicans did get a chance to develop education for the masses, it would probably look a lot like this. No wasted overhead (teachers unions and administrators), optimized for home schoolers (so they can build their choice of religious education into the day), and no socially-motivated mandates on curriculum (e.g., no health class, no gym class, etc.),
If you doubt me, check out the demographics of who is enrolling in "open enrollment" online course at the K-12 level today...
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
>> post-secondary
I'll bite again then, using the same structure. If Republicans did get a chance to develop post-secondary education, it would look a lot like this. No wasted overhead (tenured professors, administrators, sports or clubs), optimized for people already working (so they can avoid the SJWs who hang around campuses and coffeeshops), and no socially-motivated mandates on curriculum (e.g., no SJW themed composition courses, etc.)
If you doubt me, check out the demographics of the people wh
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe by the time (if any) that you make it out of high school you'll understand that the delivery method and the content are orthogonal things.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Is it time dump / rework the degree system? (Score:2)
Is it time dump / rework the degree system?
A big issues with the Education system is that there is way to much push on getting a degree and if stuff was re engineered to better fit today's world. Maybe the trade / tech schools would be in better shape and or the USA will have something like the German apprenticeships split schooling system.
Re: (Score:2)
The biggest challenge in my mind are the legions of cheaters who want to game the system (i.e. not doing the work/taking the tests themselves). I mean, this isn't much different from real, physical college, but at least in real, physical college it can be a bit more difficult to do.
I'm currently enrolled in a real credit-granting/transferrable class at edX. I'm personally learning a lot (or, rather, relearning), but I can tell there's a lot of students, based on the discussions, who really aren't up to th
Should there be A GED For college? (Score:3)
http://articles.chicagotribune... [chicagotribune.com]
coursera context (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In other words
... are online courses just another business model being pushed by those who stand to profit from them, but being passed off as the future of education?
I've learned not to put much trust in the people who are telling us what the future is when their personal wealth is tied to that coming true -- they tend to be less than objective about it.
Re: (Score:2)
Never trust a barber who says you should wear spurs. Or something like that.
IS KHAN ACADEMY YOUR NEMESIS (Score:1)
and do you have a study prep course for kobayashi maru
How do you plan to make money? (Score:2)
A couple of years ago edX got a bunch of investment money and was being run as a business, with hopes of making money from the course offerings, despite having no clear business plan or strategy for doing so.
(I believe originally the plan was to have companies pay to get lists of high-scoring graduates for potential employees, which didn't work out, and last I talked to [edX chief scientist] Piotr [edx.org], he said you had something going with Pearson but couldn't elaborate because of NDA.)
What is your business plan
First against the wall when the revolution comes (Score:2)
Pearson are a bunch of price gouging douchebuckets.
Foresee MIT offering affordable online degrees? (Score:2)
Do you foresee MIT and other prominent colleges offering a wide range of affordable online-only degrees at any point in the future? Right now there are a few accredited universities offering online-only degrees in a number of fields (most notably, Western Governors University). But most fields of study at most major universities still require old-fashioned physical class attendance. Aside from a few token classes and maybe one or two fields of study, most universities still do classes the same way they've b
Re: (Score:1)
NO!
MIT will never water down their degrees that way. They will offer certificates of achievement but they would never flood the market with thousands of graduates.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Regarding their goal, its in their charter [mit.edu]:
[...]for the purpose of instituting and maintaining a society of arts, a museum of arts, and a school of industrial science, and aiding generally, by suitable means, the advancement, development and practical application of science in connection with arts, agriculture, manufactures, and commerce; with all the powers and privileges, and subject to all the duties, restrictions and liabilities, set forth in the sixty-eighth chapter of the General Statutes.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
MIT is already doing this. For Supply Chain Logistics MIT has already added on two more classes and with a final exam you can get a Micro Masters in Supply Chain and with one more semester on campus you can get a full Masters degree in Logistics.
Eventually, you will be able to do this completely online.
-Matt
Re: (Score:2)
>> As more people, who previously had very limited opportunities in education, are getting help from the likes of you
Is this a serious question? Do you realize that there are books available for free from your local library that can provide much more of an education that any bunch of videos can? Or do you feel threatened by that too?
(Long story short, if you need to watch a video to understand a topic...you're probably not really competing for my job.)
What about quality? (Score:2)
What about the quality of the course? Not just the content, but how it is organized, how it is taught/facilitated, etc? I know that QualityMatters is out there, but is "certifying" a course as being QM compliant enough?
Can you help us to find good courses? (Score:1)
So far I've completed quite a few online courses in edX and Coursera. One thing that find troubling is that there is no way beforehand to know if a course really is worth the time and effort to commit to complete all the activities or not. Honestly, some courses are *pretty* bad while others you couldn't find any better even paying big bucks. And not always is obvious to idetify which is which without a significat effort.
Do you think that could be useful to solve this problem:
- Require every course to have
Assessment at scale (Score:1)
How does edX think of the issue of measurement at scale, in ways that go beyond multiple-choice or other constrained response models? In particular for courses in subjects where responses are not structured: liberal arts, social sciences, art...
Traditionally the essay is the preferred mode of measuring student progress. For good reason. The trouble is that essays need to be graded. NLP-based tools for scoring essays can help a bit -- at least for determining holistic scores. But the state of NLP is suc
Suggestions more than questions, but... (Score:1)
I'll word them in the form of questions?
Can you improve the search capabilities of the Discussions to make them less write-only? It would be especially good if while writing a new comment, the student's keywords and sentiments towards the keywords could be evaluated in a high-dimensional space so that 'nearby' (cosine distance metric?) comments and threads would be brought to the student's attention. Pie-in-the-sky to support smoothly merging new comments into existing discussions... Perhaps deferring unrel
College professors vs. technical experts (Score:1)
EdX vs. OpenCourseware (Score:1)
Niche subjects (Score:2)
To my mind, a platform like yours ought to be well suited to offer a very wide range of courses in niche subjects. I tried, just for the heck of it, to search for things like Inuit Language, Bobbin Lace and K-Theory, none of which turned up results (as expected). I understand that it takes time, of course, to make these things, but my question is - will there ever be that kind of courses which may only attract small audiences, or is this going to yet another 'profit first' educator, like so many others?
MIT Alewife Machine (Score:1)