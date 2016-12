Interview: Ask CEO Anant Agarwal About edX and the Future of Online Education

Anant Agarwal is a professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT and the CEO of edX . A massive open online course platform founded by MIT and Harvard, edX offers numerous courses on a wide variety of subjects. As of 2014 edX had more than 4 million students taking more than 500 courses online. The organization has developed open-source software called Open edX that powers edX courses and is freely available online. Mr. Agarwal has agreed to take some time out of his schedule and answer your questions about edX and the future of learning. As usual, ask as many as you'd like , but please, one question per post.